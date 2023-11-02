Native Tourism Alliance attractions in development

Native Tourism Alliance attractions in development
Native Tourism Alliance attractions in development(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - The North Dakota Native Tourism Alliance is in the process of adding more attractions to all five tribal nations.

Les Thomas, VP of the alliance, says they’re working on building the largest indoor water park in the state.

They are also developing a trampoline park and equestrian parks.

He said his tribe, the Turtle Mountain of Chippewa, has partnered with the International Peace Garden to build a new Pow Wow Arbor.

“Each tribe is developing their amenities to become year-round family-friendly points of destination,” said Thomas.

Thomas said the tribes are partnering with other surrounding entities, so attractions are not too spread out and time-consuming for tourists to visit.

The Native Tourism Alliance and MHA Tourism will co-host an event at the Heritage Center for Native American Month on November 21st.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former North Dakota State Senator, 79-year-old Raymond Holmberg has been indicted on two...
ND state senator accused of traveling overseas with taxpayer money
Judge Todd Cresap sentenced Regina Goodale to 40 years, with 5 suspended.
Minot woman sentenced to 35 years for her role in husband’s killing
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Damage to the patrol vehicle
NDHP patrol car hit by semi on I-94 near Hebron, none injured
The department brought graduation and Kersey’s swearing-in ceremony to his growing family – in...
Police department brings graduation ceremony to new officer who welcomed son

Latest News

Joshua Chambers appeared in court in Minot for sentencing, requested a new attorney
Minot man charged in pursuit to request new attorney, sentencing postponed
David Allvin
Bipartisan Senate vote confirms Allvin as next Air Force Chief of Staff
Sanford Health
American Cancer Society awards Sanford Health more than $120,000
The conversation on the construction and operation of the Dakota Access Pipeline has been...
A look back at the debate on DAPL