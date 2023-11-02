A look back at the debate on DAPL

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The conversation on the construction and operation of the Dakota Access Pipeline has been ongoing for years.

We first shared about the pipeline project in December of 2014.

It was then that Dakota Access LLC presented an application to the Public Service Commission to build a pipeline.

After several public hearings, the PSC unanimously approved the project in January 2016.

Several months later, protests against the pipeline began on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation.

Tribal members were worried about the pipeline being so close to the reservation and its impact on the water and the environment.

After the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved three easements for water crossings, the tribe filed an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order.

Protests included thousands of Native Americans from various tribes and other demonstrators against construction.

The debate has continued into the present day and this week the Corps of Engineers will hear from the public and later decide on the pipeline’s future.

Thursday’s meeting started at 6 p.m. at the Bismarck Radisson Hotel.

