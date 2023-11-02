A lack of music therapists in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Music therapy can help children who have problems socializing, those with traumatic head injuries, people with Alzheimer’s and more. If you want music therapy in Bismarck, you’ll need to travel outside of town to find a certified therapist.

A few years ago, Matilda Studio’s Boram Chern tried to find a certified music therapist to shadow. She studied music therapy in college, and while she isn’t certified, she still wanted to use the skills she learned to help others. However, she ran into a problem; she couldn’t find any music therapists in town to shadow.

“I just feel sad, because I know in this town, there’s people suffering with strokes, elderly people with Alzheimer’s, or memory care, or kids who need special education or who have autism– I’m sure there’s more people I’m not aware of. Music therapy can serve a variety of populations and a variety of situations. It’s really beneficial, and it’s not painful,” Chern said.

Bismarck had a certified music therapist not too long ago.

Music therapist Bobbi Jo Vandal grew up in Bismarck, and even though she didn’t have the opportunity to meet a music therapist, she decided when she was 13 that she wanted to be one. The first time she met a music therapist was when she went to college in Boston to study music therapy.

Vandal said she loved being able to help the people in Bismarck, but ultimately, her passion was to work in a hospital providing pediatric music therapy. She said it was also isolating being the only certified music therapist in town.

“There’s enough work in Bismarck to support at least three music therapists, I would say. There could be someone in the hospital setting, there could be one who works in memory care and dementia care, and there could be one who works in private practice, who sees, again, some of those kiddos that I used to see with autism and other developmental considerations. So I would love to see a fleet of music therapists move to Bismarck and make it happen,” Vandal said.

There are music programs run in Bismarck to help people, but both Vandal and Chern said it’s important to remember there’s a difference between music therapy and using music therapeutically. Anyone can use music therapeutically, but only a certified therapist can provide music therapy.

Both Vandal and Chern said the closure of UND’s music therapy program has contributed to the lack of certified music therapists in Bismarck. Both said Bismarck would benefit from having the therapy available again.

