Fargo and Grand Forks Police respond to fake calls about mass casualties

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police in Fargo and Grand Forks rushed to big box stores on Thursday afternoon after reports of mass casualty situations.

Fargo Police were called to Fleet Farm at 3730 36th Street South in Fargo just before 5:00 p.m. The initial dispatch call was for a bomb that exploded in the store, injuring dozens of people.

”Caller stated that there was a bomb that exploded at this location and that there were 80 customers injured. Caller disconnected,” was the scanner traffic heard dispatching emergency officials.

A short time later, the first responders on scene said Fleet Farm looked to be operating as normal and the manager hadn’t heard about any kind of incident.

Fargo Police confirm with Valley News Live that officers responded and determined the report was false. No injuries were reported and police say there is no known threat to the public.

A similar call was made about mass casualties at a Wal-Mart in Grand Forks on Thursday. Sgt. Andrew Ebertowski tells Valley News Live officers responded to both of the Wal-Mart locations just before 5:00 p.m. because the caller didn’t indicate which location the emergency was happening at.

Sgt. Ebertowski says officers spoke with employees and customers and determined the 911 call was a hoax.

“Unfortunately, this is something that’s happening across our country and it’s not the first time in Grand Forks,” Ebertowski says.

Both Fargo and Grand Forks Police say follow-up investigations are being conducted to try to determine who made the false calls.

