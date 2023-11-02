Exploding pumpkins: middle school science teacher makes science fun

Exploding pumpkins indoor experiment at Wachter Middle School
Exploding pumpkins indoor experiment at Wachter Middle School(KFYR-TV)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Science is cool. That’s the message one middle school science teacher is hoping his students take away from his class.

In fact, he hopes some big science experiments might blow up his students’ interest in science.

There’s a lot to learn in eighth-grade science. But, at Wachter Middle School, eighth-grade science teacher Wade Curren likes to shake things up once in a while; or should we say, he likes to ‘blow’ things up.

On this day, he’s demonstrating to his students how a chemical reaction can make a jack-o-lantern explode. He combines calcium carbide and water to create calcium hydroxide, then ignites the gas. That makes the pumpkin explode.

“It’s just to get kids excited about science,” explained Curren. “We have all these standards we must teach, and we’re required to teach all these things year in and year out. But there are a lot of cool things that can be done in science and sometimes it’s okay to take a break from what we’re teaching and do something kind of cool, something different, and show them that science can be a lot of fun.”

“It was scary at first because, it’s just, you weren’t really expecting it. Even though he did count down, you didn’t really know that it was going to happen and be that loud,” said eighth grader Hannah Belile.

“The bang kind of sent shockwaves through, which was a bit scary,” added classmate Kierra Were.

“It was pretty cool,” admitted their friend Sierra Volk.

“It’s kind of neat how the different chemicals are like substances bound together and they’re like chemical reactions,” added fellow eighth grader Kendra Haider.

And even when his experiment doesn’t work, Mr. Curren quickly turns that into a lesson too.

“There’s going to be epic failures before we have epic success. It’s just what science is,” he said. “You’re going to learn from those mistakes and we’re going to move forward. So, you know, I made a mistake today and it didn’t work. And we fixed it and now it worked.”

And, it seems, so did Mr. Curren’s effort to make science cool.

Mr. Curren also likes to do an experiment he calls the “pumpkinator.” It’s another chemical reaction that changes the color a liquid from blue to green and then orange.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former North Dakota State Senator, 79-year-old Raymond Holmberg has been indicted on two...
ND state senator accused of traveling overseas with taxpayer money
Judge Todd Cresap sentenced Regina Goodale to 40 years, with 5 suspended.
Minot woman sentenced to 35 years for her role in husband’s killing
Damage to the patrol vehicle
NDHP patrol car hit by semi on I-94 near Hebron, none injured
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Prosecutors: Minot woman poisoned boyfriend with antifreeze for inheritance
Prosecutors: Minot woman poisoned boyfriend with antifreeze for inheritance

Latest News

First News at Noon
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 11/02/2023
The new facility will process domestic ore minerals.
$115 million in funding approved for creation of battery manufacturing plant near Beulah
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 11/01/2023
First News at Ten
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 11/01/2023