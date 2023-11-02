Exploding pumpkins: middle school science teacher makes science fun

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Science is cool. That’s the message one middle school science teacher is hoping his students take away from his class.

In fact, he hopes some big science experiments might blow up his students’ interest in science.

There’s a lot to learn in eighth-grade science. But, at Wachter Middle School, eighth-grade science teacher Wade Curren likes to shake things up once in a while; or should we say, he likes to ‘blow’ things up.

On this day, he’s demonstrating to his students how a chemical reaction can make a jack-o-lantern explode. He combines calcium carbide and water to create calcium hydroxide, then ignites the gas. That makes the pumpkin explode.

“It’s just to get kids excited about science,” explained Curren. “We have all these standards we must teach, and we’re required to teach all these things year in and year out. But there are a lot of cool things that can be done in science and sometimes it’s okay to take a break from what we’re teaching and do something kind of cool, something different, and show them that science can be a lot of fun.”

“It was scary at first because, it’s just, you weren’t really expecting it. Even though he did count down, you didn’t really know that it was going to happen and be that loud,” said eighth grader Hannah Belile.

“The bang kind of sent shockwaves through, which was a bit scary,” added classmate Kierra Were.

“It was pretty cool,” admitted their friend Sierra Volk.

“It’s kind of neat how the different chemicals are like substances bound together and they’re like chemical reactions,” added fellow eighth grader Kendra Haider.

And even when his experiment doesn’t work, Mr. Curren quickly turns that into a lesson too.

“There’s going to be epic failures before we have epic success. It’s just what science is,” he said. “You’re going to learn from those mistakes and we’re going to move forward. So, you know, I made a mistake today and it didn’t work. And we fixed it and now it worked.”

And, it seems, so did Mr. Curren’s effort to make science cool.

Mr. Curren also likes to do an experiment he calls the “pumpkinator.” It’s another chemical reaction that changes the color a liquid from blue to green and then orange.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.