Burgum appoints interim executive director of ND Indian Affairs Commission

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Gov. Doug Burgum appointed Brad Hawk as the interim executive director of the North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission following the resignation of the former executive director Monday.

Hawk currently serves as deputy director, and previously served as Indian health systems administrator, of the ND Indian Affairs Commission. He worked for 11 years for United Tribes Technical College.

Hawk has a bachelor’s degree in health administration from the University of South Dakota and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Mary.

Hawk will begin his new role on Nov. 14.

