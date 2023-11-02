Burgum appoints interim executive director of ND Indian Affairs Commission

ND Indian Affairs Commission
ND Indian Affairs Commission(ND Indian Affairs)
By Mikaela Thom
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Gov. Doug Burgum appointed Brad Hawk as the interim executive director of the North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission following the resignation of the former executive director Monday.

Hawk currently serves as deputy director, and previously served as Indian health systems administrator, of the ND Indian Affairs Commission. He worked for 11 years for United Tribes Technical College.

Hawk has a bachelor’s degree in health administration from the University of South Dakota and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Mary.

Hawk will begin his new role on Nov. 14.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former North Dakota State Senator, 79-year-old Raymond Holmberg has been indicted on two...
ND state senator accused of traveling overseas with taxpayer money
Judge Todd Cresap sentenced Regina Goodale to 40 years, with 5 suspended.
Minot woman sentenced to 35 years for her role in husband’s killing
Damage to the patrol vehicle
NDHP patrol car hit by semi on I-94 near Hebron, none injured
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Prosecutors: Minot woman poisoned boyfriend with antifreeze for inheritance
Prosecutors: Minot woman poisoned boyfriend with antifreeze for inheritance

Latest News

Tauros Time: Minotauros captain to set franchise record Saturday
Tauros Time: Minotauros captain to set franchise record Saturday
Sen. Douglas Larsen
UPDATE: No evidence of mechanical error in death of ND state senator, says NTSB preliminary investigation
Construction work in the blowing snow this week at Williston High School
Northwest North Dakota construction projects continue despite early snowfall
Exploding pumpkins indoor experiment at Wachter Middle School
Exploding pumpkins: middle school science teacher makes science fun