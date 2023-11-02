Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library has new exterior art

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you are driving past the Bismarck Library you might notice some new pops of color.

New exterior art is transforming the outside, a sculpture on the south side of the building is facing Avenue A. On the east side windows facing 6th Street are 12 art pieces that cover the windows.

“I think it’s just wonderful, it is very colorful. It matches well with our new exterior building that was recently completed. So it just adds to our inviting atmosphere that welcome everyone in the community to visit us,” said Christine Kujawa, library director with Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library.

The Bismarck Library Foundation funded the construction and installation of the sculpture, and Crystal Tretbar was the artist for the window coverings.

