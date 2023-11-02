Absentee ballots available for FARGODOME expansion special election

Rendering of FARGODOME expansion proposal.
Rendering of FARGODOME expansion proposal.(FARGODOME)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you would like to vote absentee in the December 5 special election regarding the FARGODOME expansion project, absentee ballots are now available.

You can request an absentee ballot on the North Dakota Secretary of State website. Voters in the City of Fargo must return their completed application to the City Finance Office. Mail your absentee ballot to PO BOX 2806, Fargo, ND 58108-2806.

A special election is planned for Tuesday, December 5, with polls open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Residents can vote in person at any of three polling locations: The FARGODOME, the Fargo Civic Center, or the Ramada Inn (formerly Doublewood Inn) at 3333 13th Avenue South.

Voters will decide whether to increase sales and lodging taxes to fund a FARGODOME remodel and the addition of a 90,000-square-foot conference center. The remodel would improve and expand accessibility, add restrooms, enhance circulation, as well as create more concessions and seating options at the city-owned venue.

Sixty percent of voters must approve the tax increases for them to pass. If passed, there would be an additional 0.25% sales tax and an additional 3% lodging tax on hotel and motel rooms. This would raise Fargo sales tax to 7.75%. Taxes on a lodging expense in Fargo would increase to 13.75%. Both taxes would have 20-year terms for collection, starting April 1, 2024, and ending March 31, 2044.

Related Information
More information about absentee voting
City leaders tease plans for Fargodome expansion
Voters to decide on tax increase to fund $131 million FARGODOME expansion
Voters to decide on tax increase to fund FARGODOME expansion December 5
View the full proposal here

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glendive shooting update
UPDATE: Glendive shooting leaves one injured and one in custody
Cows on the loose in Bismarck
Four cows wander through Bismarck Friday morning
Noah Goeppner says he was about 15 yards away when he was able to hit a white buck.
‘Deer of a lifetime’: Hunter harvests rare white deer after following buck for 2 years
Sandra Travis struck her child with a hot pan last year.
Williston woman sentenced to 14 years for striking child with a hot pan
Minot vs West Fargo Sheyenne
Minot High scores 40 second-half points to complete comeback, advances to Dakota Bowl XXXI

Latest News

KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
Minot Cheer Team defending state titles at NDCCA fall competition
First News at Ten
Can adhering to the Mediterranean diet help with osteoporosis?
First News at Ten
DSU president talks about program changes
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
KMOT First News at Ten Sportscast 11/3/23
First News at Ten
KFYR First News at Ten Sportscast 11/3/23