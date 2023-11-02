Absentee ballots available for FARGODOME expansion special election

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you would like to vote absentee in the December 5 special election regarding the FARGODOME expansion project, absentee ballots are now available.

You can request an absentee ballot on the North Dakota Secretary of State website. Voters in the City of Fargo must return their completed application to the City Finance Office. Mail your absentee ballot to PO BOX 2806, Fargo, ND 58108-2806.

A special election is planned for Tuesday, December 5, with polls open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Residents can vote in person at any of three polling locations: The FARGODOME, the Fargo Civic Center, or the Ramada Inn (formerly Doublewood Inn) at 3333 13th Avenue South.

Voters will decide whether to increase sales and lodging taxes to fund a FARGODOME remodel and the addition of a 90,000-square-foot conference center. The remodel would improve and expand accessibility, add restrooms, enhance circulation, as well as create more concessions and seating options at the city-owned venue.

Sixty percent of voters must approve the tax increases for them to pass. If passed, there would be an additional 0.25% sales tax and an additional 3% lodging tax on hotel and motel rooms. This would raise Fargo sales tax to 7.75%. Taxes on a lodging expense in Fargo would increase to 13.75%. Both taxes would have 20-year terms for collection, starting April 1, 2024, and ending March 31, 2044.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.