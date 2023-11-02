$115 million in funding approved for creation of battery manufacturing plant near Beulah

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The U.S. Department of Energy announced on Thursday that $115 million dollars in funding will go towards a mineral processing facility in Mercer County.

The new facility will process domestic ore minerals for the creation of batteries that will be used for electrical vehicles and electrical power.

The funding will go to the company Talon Metals for the design and construction of the facility. The plant is expected to be located near Beulah.

The company says it plans to conduct workforce training in Mercer County and offer employment opportunities to nearby coal communities and tribal members when employment needs begin.

