Williston Rural Fire Department called to extinguish structure fire

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Rural Fire Department was called out to a structure fire out on Landfill Road Tuesday evening.

Chief John Laqua said the fire started between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in a shop building on 28th Avenue West off of Highway 85B.

Laqua said crews extinguished most of the fire around 6:40 p.m.

He said there were no occupants or injuries.

Laqua said he expects the fire to be completely extinguished in a couple of hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Laqua said they will have building inspectors out at the scene to make sure the owner of the building had the correct permits in place.

