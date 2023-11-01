Williston native named General Manager of Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative’s leadership will change next year.

The Cooperative’s Board of Directors announced last week that Alex Vournas will become the new General Manager on January 1.

Vournas graduated from Williston High School and has a bachelor’s in computer science from the University of North Dakota.

Vournas has been with MWEC for 10 years and is currently their Chief Operating Officer. He says his priority is to continue navigating the cooperative’s immense growth from the oil boom.

“I’m excited to serve our members in this new role and I look forward to continuing Mountrail-Williams’ success,” said Vournas.

Vournas will succeed sitting GM Dale Haugen, who was been in that position for 33 years.

Vournas says the cooperative is working on a federal grant application to make their power grid more resilient.

