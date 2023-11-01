Trick-or-treaters at the governor’s residence at the State Capitol

By Maiya Fleck
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For those who wanted to brave the cold tonight, Governor Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum welcomed trick-or-treaters at the governor’s residence at the state capitol.

This year’s theme was agriculture.

Kids brought their 4-H animals.

NDSU Extension had a booth set up, and there were sunflower seeds and tractors.

The event ended at 7 p.m.

