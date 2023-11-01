Sports Spotlight: Will Madler

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - In what head coach Pete Stanton calls ‘Blue Hawk’ weather, Dickinson State dismantled Waldorf 41-0 this past Saturday. The team was led by quarterback Will Madler, who was red hot in the frigid weather, throwing three touchdowns for 234 yards.

“He’s been tremendous for us,” said Stanton. “I think the biggest thing he brings is his demeanor and his leadership. He’s got that calmness about him, that leadership about him, and obviously he makes great decisions out on the field.”

Madler graduated from Bismarck High in 2019. He was the Triple-A and West Region Senior Athlete of the Year, plus the Gatorade Player of the Year, all while leading the Demons to a state championship.

“I think everyone should have somebody like Coach Gibson in their life,” said Madler. “You have your parents, and I’ve had a father that’s been very instrumental in my life, but there’s something to be said about having male figures in your life that really mean something to you and will always support you no matter what.”

After BHS, Madler went to NSU. Madler left Northern State with a degree and 2 years of eligibility remaining.

“I’m really grateful for the time I spent down in Aberdeen,” Madler said. “A lot of good people on and off the field that I met, a lot of great guys in the locker room, and it’s something that when you’re 18 years old, you never know what you’re going to expect when you get onto a college field. I really took all those learning moments from quarterbacks who played in front of me, from coaches, and used it to get to where I am today.”

“I’ve always had a good relationship with Coach Stanton,” Madler continued. “He grew up in the same town that my parents grew up in and I really enjoyed the way that he ran his program. They reached out to me and I really felt like it was the right place for me.”

His new teammates also felt it was the right place for him.

“We knew as soon as he came in for the summer workouts, all of that were here, that stayed here over the summer and worked, we knew that he’d fit in perfectly,” said receiver Colin Bowden. “We obviously have another great quarterback, Bridger Grovom. The competition and the environment in the team was really healthy for us actually. His football IQ, he is brilliant. I mean, watching film three to four times a week at his house. The receivers are locked in with him and just his mind. He just lives for football.”

The Blue Hawks can clinch the Conference title on Saturday with a win over Valley City.

