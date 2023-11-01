North Dakota airport boarding numbers continue to climb towards 2019-levels

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Airline boardings at North Dakota’s airports are still below pre-pandemic levels, but they continue to trend upward.

Year-to-date through September, the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission says more than 836,000 people boarded through the state’s eight commercial service airports. That’s up 10 percent compared to last year, but still down five percent compared to 2019.

Williston Basin International has the largest year-to-date jump compared to 2022, with nearly 22 percent more boardings. Airport Director Anthony Dudas says the increase can be attributed to the return of Sun Country Airlines’ flight to Las Vegas and larger aircraft provided by United and Delta.

“We’re seeing really strong growth continue into the end of 2023. September was the best September we’ve had since 2015 with over 8,100 passengers flying out of our facility,” said Dudas.

However, compared to 2019, Williston Basin International is still down more than 14 percent.

“While we’re continuing to see increased passenger traffic, we still need to continue to see additional capacity so that our community has more options and better alternatives for travel as we move forward,” said Dudas.

Meanwhile, boardings at Fargo Hector International Airport are up 10 percent year-to-date compared to 2019. Minot’s boardings are down about 14 percent and Bismarck’s are down 17.5 percent.

