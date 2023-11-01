Missing piece of evidence to be replaced in file for Minot murder case

Heather Hoffman at the hearing on a missing piece of evidence.
Heather Hoffman at the hearing on a missing piece of evidence.(KMOT-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The courts have ruled that a new copy of a missing piece of evidence will be made and entered into the case of state versus Heather Hoffman.

Last month a jury convicted the 26-year-old Hoffman of murder in the death of the father of their child, 22-year-old Alex Eckert.

Last week, court filings revealed that the court clerks realized an order of dismissal of a disorderly conduct restraining order proceeding that had been brought by Hoffman was missing.

The evidence had gone to the jurors, though, before their deliberations.

Hoffman will be sentenced in March.

She still has the option to appeal the verdict.

Related coverage: Guilty verdict reached in Minot murder trial

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Schuck of Bismarck with his South Dakota state record-breaking walleye.
SD state record walleye caught near Mobridge
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
ND GOP Executive Director resigns after less than two weeks on job
UPDATE: ND GOP executive director resigns after less than two weeks on job
Prosecutors: Minot woman poisoned boyfriend with antifreeze for inheritance
Prosecutors: Minot woman poisoned boyfriend with antifreeze for inheritance
Ina Kenoyer, 47
Minot Police arrest woman on charge she fatally poisoned boyfriend

Latest News

'Mental Health Matters' sticker which is included in one of BSC's stress kits
Young adults twice as likely to be anxious or depressed than teens
First News at Ten
NDHFA awards critical funds to support homeless initiatives around the state
First News at Four
Morse Code of Weather: how Lake Sakakawea impacts our weather: lake effect snow, fog; plus flood control
SERVPRO Athlete of the Week: DLB's Shaylie Holen
SERVPRO Athlete of the Week: DLB’s Shaylie Holen