Minot woman sentenced to 35 years for her role in husband’s killing

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The courts have ordered a Minot woman to serve 35 years in prison for her role in the 2022 shooting death of her husband.

Judge Todd Cresap sentenced Regina Goodale to 40 years, with five suspended, followed by 10 years of supervised probation. She will receive credit for more than 500 days already served.

In June, a jury convicted Mathew Anderson of murder, and Regina of accomplice to murder, in the death of Wade Goodale.

Last month the courts sentenced Anderson to life in prison without the chance of parole.

