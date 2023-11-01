Minot woman sentenced to 35 years for her role in husband’s killing

Judge Todd Cresap sentenced Regina Goodale to 40 years, with 5 suspended.
Judge Todd Cresap sentenced Regina Goodale to 40 years, with 5 suspended.(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The courts have ordered a Minot woman to serve 35 years in prison for her role in the 2022 shooting death of her husband.

Judge Todd Cresap sentenced Regina Goodale to 40 years, with five suspended, followed by 10 years of supervised probation. She will receive credit for more than 500 days already served.

In June, a jury convicted Mathew Anderson of murder, and Regina of accomplice to murder, in the death of Wade Goodale.

Last month the courts sentenced Anderson to life in prison without the chance of parole.

Your News Leader will have coverage of the sentencing later Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Schuck of Bismarck with his South Dakota state record-breaking walleye.
SD state record walleye caught near Mobridge
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
ND GOP Executive Director resigns after less than two weeks on job
UPDATE: ND GOP executive director resigns after less than two weeks on job
Prosecutors: Minot woman poisoned boyfriend with antifreeze for inheritance
Prosecutors: Minot woman poisoned boyfriend with antifreeze for inheritance
Ina Kenoyer, 47
Minot Police arrest woman on charge she fatally poisoned boyfriend

Latest News

First News at Noon
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 11/01/2023
Alex Vournas will become the new General Manager of Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative on...
Williston native named General Manager of Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative
Minot will host Northwoods League Softball next summer.
Minot chosen to host Northwoods League Softball team
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 10/31/2023