Minot chosen to host Northwoods League Softball team

Minot will host Northwoods League Softball next summer.
Minot will host Northwoods League Softball next summer.
By Zach Keenan
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot Hot Tots will share Corbett Field with a roommate next summer.

Northwoods League Softball, the first for-profit summer collegiate softball league in the country, announced Wednesday morning that Minot will host one of its teams.

“Northwoods League Softball and specifically the Minot softball team will create opportunities for highly competitive collegiate female athletes, for sports fans in Minot to see high-level competition in their backyard, but maybe even more importantly it will create an opportunity for young women in Minot to watch women excel in sports at an extremely high level. Just as their brothers did with the Minot Hot Tots this past summer,” said Hot Tots General Manager Monica Hocking.

Minot is the third city the league has chosen, including La Crosse, W.I. and Mankato, M.N.

Corbett Field will utilize a portable outfield fence, shorter base paths and a removeable pitcher’s mound to conform the turf to the rules of softball.

“We’re so excited to provide this opportunity for talented players, but also coaches, umpires, front offices, interns, everybody that puts their hands on a Northwoods League team is something that thrills us. We’re excited to get to do it in Minot through Northwoods League Softball,” said Northwoods League Softball President/Commissioner Kathryn Reynolds.

The 40-game schedule begins in June and will run through early August. Hocking added that most games will be played at night.

Fans can submit team name ideas on the Minot Softball team website. Submissions are due Nov. 14.

