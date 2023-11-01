Jamestown Police retire K9

Odin started at the department in 2016 and had 179 calls for service.
Jamestown Police K9 Odin
Jamestown Police K9 Odin(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Jamestown Police retired one of its K9s Tuesday.

Odin started at the department in 2016 and had 179 calls for service. Police say the the calls ranged from vehicle sniffs, building searches, area searches, SOT call outs and public relations.

Police are thanking Odin for his years of dedication and service to the community. They say Odin can enjoy chasing rabbits instead of bad guys, and sniffing out food from the table instead of drugs.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Schuck of Bismarck with his South Dakota state record-breaking walleye.
SD state record walleye caught near Mobridge
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
ND GOP Executive Director resigns after less than two weeks on job
UPDATE: ND GOP executive director resigns after less than two weeks on job
Prosecutors: Minot woman poisoned boyfriend with antifreeze for inheritance
Prosecutors: Minot woman poisoned boyfriend with antifreeze for inheritance
Ina Kenoyer, 47
Minot Police arrest woman on charge she fatally poisoned boyfriend

Latest News

A Flight to Remember: Richard Kinzley
A Flight to Remember: 98-year-old veteran shares stories of the ‘forgotten war’
Richard Kinzley on the Western ND Honor Flight
A Flight to Remember: 98-year-old veteran shares stories of the ‘forgotten war’
Williston man pleads not guilty to GSI charge
Minot Airport
North Dakota airport boarding numbers continue to climb towards 2019-levels