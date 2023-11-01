A Flight to Remember: 98-year-old veteran shares stories of the ‘forgotten war’

MOHALL, N.D. (KFYR) - The Korean War is often called the ‘forgotten war’ because of the lack of attention it received compared to the World Wars and the Vietnam War. But one Mohall man will never forget the time he spent fighting on the front lines in Korea.

Richard Kinzley was 25 years old when he was drafted. Now, at age 98, he’s sharing some of his memories from the war.

Richard Kinzley is a storyteller. These days, many of his stories center around the Western North Dakota Honor Flight.

“I really enjoyed it,” said Kinzley.

The Mohall man was one of more than 100 veterans who traveled to Washington DC in October. Kinzley is a Korean War veteran. He was drafted into the Army in 1950.

“I don’t regret a bit. It taught me a lot. It was a good experience,” he said.

For all the stories he tells, Richard doesn’t tell many stories about his time in Korea.

“He is very quiet about it,” said Richard’s son, David Kinzley, who accompanied him on the Honor Flight. “He tells me he still gets visions of it in his head.”

Richard was on the front lines.

“The man to your left was your friend and the man to your right was too,” Richard recalled. “You looked out for each other.”

Every day, he saw men killed and injured.

“Our machine gunner took his helmet off and said, ‘Look Kinzley.’ He had a hole through the top of his helmet, just missed his head,” he remembered.

He’ll never forget the things he saw.

“I feel so fortunate, though. All the different times we were in battle. The closest I ever came to getting hurt. Well, one popped this here (points to ear), and the next one got me in the shoulder,” said Richard.

From time to time, Richard digs out the box that holds all his military medals and papers, including a U.S. Army Bronze Star and a Purple Heart.

“I got that because I got a bullet in my shoulder,” he said.

Each one holds a story and a memory.

“I’m still here. I don’t understand that. I guess it really wasn’t my time,” Richard said, shaking his head.

In 1952, he came home to Mohall on leave and asked the love of his life to marry him.

“She said yes! That was the happiest moment of my life,” he said with a smile.

Richard and Colleen moved to Indiana where he finished out his enlistment and then came home to take over the family farm. They had many happy years together before Colleen passed away in 2021.

“That woman could do anything,” said Richard as he looked at photos of his wife. His eyes still light up when he talks about his beloved wife.

“She was always busy with something,” he said.

Leaving Richard with a lifetime of stories to share.

Richard was honorably discharged from the Army in 1953. He reached the rank of corporal.

He spent another four years in the Army Reserves after that. If you ask him, he’ll tell you there are stories about that too.

