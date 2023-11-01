Arnegard man receives probation for drug dealing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Burleigh County judge has sentenced an Arnegard man to probation for dealing fentanyl.

Prosecutors say Fenton Matthew was trafficking fentanyl pills from Detroit to Bismarck and New Town.

Authorities say they found a bag containing approximately 300 fentanyl pills hidden in the engine compartment of the car Matthew was in.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.