Arnegard man receives probation for drug dealing

Probation for drug dealing(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Burleigh County judge has sentenced an Arnegard man to probation for dealing fentanyl.

Prosecutors say Fenton Matthew was trafficking fentanyl pills from Detroit to Bismarck and New Town.

Authorities say they found a bag containing approximately 300 fentanyl pills hidden in the engine compartment of the car Matthew was in.

