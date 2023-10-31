Velva senior signs to play softball at Jamestown

VELVA, N.D. (KMOT) - Cienna Clemens, a senior on the Velva/Drake-Anamoose softball team, signed to play college softball during a ceremony Saturday.

Clemens is a pitcher and outfielder for the Aggies.

She will join a Jimmies athletic department that is on track to join the NCAA Division II ranks and the Northern Sun conference in the near future.

Clemens has been playing softball since she was eight years old.

“I started off with tee-ball and really liked it. I thought it was so much fun. I just kept going at it. I never really thought I could make it this far, and realizing that I made it this far was an amazing feeling,” said Clemens.

Region Four coaches voted Clemens to the all-region first team this past season.

Clemens said she plans to study pre-dentistry and will play pitcher and first base.

