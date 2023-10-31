U.S. Treasury to borrow $776 billion in final quarter of 2023

The Department of the Treasury's seal outside the Treasury Department building in Washington.
The Department of the Treasury's seal outside the Treasury Department building in Washington.(WTVG)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Monday, the U.S. Treasury announced it is set to borrow $776 billion in the final quarter of 2023, which is the most ever.

Financial Advisor David Wald says the government is essentially going to help fund two wars, the war in Israel and the war in Ukraine, both very expensive. Wald says on top of that, each day and each year there are more people going on social services such as social security. As expenditures continue to grow, the government needs to find money somewhere.

“They have Treasury auctions every week where people can go out and buy treasuries, or other countries will come in and buy those treasuries. Really, its a combination of both domestic and international buyers that buy our treasuries to help fund our debt,” said David Wald, Managing Partner, Lux Wealth Advisors.

Wald says the U.S. government has not been working from a budget for decades, but instead depends on continuing resolutions. At the same time, he says lawmakers promise more funding to more organizations, and the debt increases.

