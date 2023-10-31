UND Police say: ‘Thank you’ to the Grand Forks community for help solving crime

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

In the early hours of Sunday morning University of North Dakota Campus Police were called to the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity after some say they were threatened by someone with a gun.

“This was a Halloween-type party, the suspect said he was in costume as a “popular rapper” or popstar, so that may have led to some confusion as to either how they were portrayed or description,” explains Rodney Clark, Associate Vice President of Public Safety & Chief of Police.

Witnesses say the suspect ran away, towards the Newman Center Catholic Church. Police found him, but then lost him after a short chase.

Clark says, “At the time of course it’s assumed that it’s a fire arm, an actual weapon that fires bullets or rounds of ammunition.”

During the investigation police found an airsoft gun near a dumpster outside the Newman Center.

“It’s important in today’s day and age to take these things seriously,” says Clark.

UND campus police issued a warning statement to the public asking them not to approach the person, but instead to call them if they had information.

“They were able to ascertain through community tips who this person was,” explains Clark.

They say without the outpouring of support and help from the community they wouldn’t have been able to find the suspect as quickly.

Clark says, “Since it was a juvenile suspect a parent did bring him up to the police station.”

The 16-year-old boy admitted to threatening people at the frat house with an airsoft gun.

He’s being charged with four counts of terrorizing and has been turned over to local juvenile officials.

“To having what you believe is a gun pointed at you so that induces like a sense of fear it’s a traumatic experience for people,” says Clark.

He adds, “I’d also like to thank the community in this incident. We had an outpouring of community support with tips that led to arrest of this suspect. You don’t always get that in the United States where people support the police, so we’re very grateful that we have that cooperation here.”

