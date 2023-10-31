Tips for a dementia-friendly Halloween

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Halloween can be stressful for those with dementia. If you have a loved one with memory issues, there are some steps you can take to help make the holiday as enjoyable as possible for them.

Psychiatric nurse practitioner Rebecca Woolsey, who practices at Archway Mental Health Services, said if you or your children plan on wearing costumes, make sure your faces aren’t hidden. She also said dim lighting and overly exciting environments can add stress.

“The last thing we want is for people to not be visiting great-grandma and grandpa, or whoever with dementia, because these social interactions, without them, we see an impact on mood, it’s too much downtime. It’s quiet, and they miss their family. Also, it’s not good for their cognitive processes, their memory abilities will further decline if they don’t have social interaction. So I highly recommend going to visit grandma and grandpa or whoever, and just doing it in a way that’s a pleasant experience, not too much stimulation,” Woolsey said.

Woolsey said those with dementia can become more agitated as the day goes on, so it’s best to visit them earlier in the day.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.