Seven days left for Gov. Doug Burgum to qualify for third debate

Gov. Burgum
Gov. Burgum(KMOT)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The clock is ticking for several GOP candidates to qualify for the third Republican presidential debate next Wednesday.

Of the candidates still running who were at the second debate last month, only North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott have not met the requirements.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum has the 70,000 donors necessary, but needs one national and state poll with more than four percent to be on stage.

Scott is just missing a national poll showing at least four percent.

The deadline is next Monday.

Regardless of the outcome, Burgum said he intends to campaign through the New Hampshire Primary and Nevada Caucus early next year.

Donald Trump, Ron Desantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley and Chris Christie have already qualified. Trump has said he would not attend.

The debate will be held November 8 at 7 p.m. in Miami.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Jeske
Bismarck Event Center director fired
University of North Dakota
UND Police: Search for alleged gunman is underway in Grand Forks
Fatal crash generic
Man killed after hitting patch of ice on ND road identified, woman still fighting for her life
Aaron Schuck of Bismarck with his South Dakota state record-breaking walleye.
SD state record walleye caught near Mobridge
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

How much your fuel economy is reduced, on average, based on wind speed
How high winds significantly decrease your fuel economy and create for treacherous travel
ND GOP Executive Director resigns after less than two weeks on job
ND GOP Executive Director resigns after less than two weeks on job
Doug Burgum's presidential campaign
Doug Burgum files for South Carolina GOP primary
A 16-year-old is charged with four counts of terrorizing
UND Police say: ‘Thank you’ to the Grand Forks community for help solving crime