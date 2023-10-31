Seven days left for Gov. Doug Burgum to qualify for third debate

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The clock is ticking for several GOP candidates to qualify for the third Republican presidential debate next Wednesday.

Of the candidates still running who were at the second debate last month, only North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott have not met the requirements.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum has the 70,000 donors necessary, but needs one national and state poll with more than four percent to be on stage.

Scott is just missing a national poll showing at least four percent.

The deadline is next Monday.

Regardless of the outcome, Burgum said he intends to campaign through the New Hampshire Primary and Nevada Caucus early next year.

Donald Trump, Ron Desantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley and Chris Christie have already qualified. Trump has said he would not attend.

The debate will be held November 8 at 7 p.m. in Miami.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.