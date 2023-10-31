Public meetings for DAPL easement to be held Wednesday and Thursday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is finishing up its Environmental Impact Statement before deciding whether the Dakota Access Pipeline should continue to run underneath the Missouri River upstream from the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation. But before that can happen, the organization wants to hear from the public.

It been seven years since protesters gathered to fight against the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

“There is a lot of interest in the project and there’s definitely varying opinions,” said Shelia Newman, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers chief of operations division.

The Corps’ EIS looks at this specific DAPL section that runs under the Missouri River near the Standing Rock Reservation.

An EIS draft was completed last month, but public comment is still needed to make it final. The organization says more than 55,000 written letters have already been submitted, in addition to private tribal meetings.

“We really are trying to make the best possible decision and that means listening to everyone,” said Newman.

There are five possible options the Corps is considering for the pipeline: digging it up, just abandoning it, leaving it as is, increasing regulation, or re-routing it to North of Bismarck.

Newman says Dakota Access wants the easement to be re-issued as is, but the Tribes say the pipeline is a threat to their water supply and it should be halted. Right now the Corps has not announced a preferred option.

“In the multiple sections of the environmental document there are lots of things that people may be interested in - everything from water quality to cultural issues,” said Newman.

After the meetings, writers of the EIS will take the comments and determine what in the statement might need to change. After that the Corps will decide which option it prefers.

There will be two public meetings Wednesday and Thursday at the Bismarck Radisson Hotel from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

