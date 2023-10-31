Prosecutors: Minot woman poisoned boyfriend with antifreeze for inheritance

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The courts have ordered that a 47-year-old Minot woman charged with fatally poisoning her boyfriend be held on a $1 million bond.

Ina Thea Kenoyer made her first appearance in court Tuesday afternoon on an AA felony murder charge, in the Sept. 5 death of 51-year-old Steven Riley, Jr.

In a criminal affidavit filed in district court, prosecutors said they believed Kenoyer poisoned Riley with antifreeze, on the false belief she would receive part of a multi-million-dollar inheritance upon his death.

According to the affidavit, following his death some of Riley’s friends told police they believed Kenoyer poisoned Riley with antifreeze. Prosecutors said the friends told investigators Kenoyer had made comments regarding antifreeze before and after Riley’s death.

Investigators said Kenoyer believed Riley would be receiving a multi-million-dollar inheritance, and that she was due part of it due to being his “common law” wife, even though the couple was not legally married.

The affidavit indicates that on Sept. 3, friends who were with Riley saw his health declining and wanted him to be seen by a doctor, but said Kenoyer claimed he was suffering from heat stroke.

Prosecutors said the coroner was made aware of suspicions of antifreeze poisoning, and after testing, found toxic levels of ethylene glycol, a key antifreeze ingredient, in his body.

Investigators said they found a glass cleaner bottle without a cap, as well as a beer bottle and mug, containing suspected antifreeze, in the couple’s residence.

In court Tuesday, Ward County State’s Attorney asked for a $1 million bond, calling it an “intentional and pretty heinous act.”

During the appearance, Kenoyer repeatedly spoke out, saying she was innocent.

Kenoyer will be arraigned Dec. 7.

She faces the chance of life in prison without parole if convicted.

