Police report little extra disturbance on Halloween

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - We checked in with the Minot Police Department to see if they are called more frequently on Halloween about tricks gone bad.

Lieutenant Matt McLeod at the Minot Police Department said historically, it depends on whether it lands on a weekend.

He said some years, they see an uptick in bar activity.

As far as call volume, he said Halloween is no different than any other day.

“The weather kind of increases the traffic, so today, probably won’t be as much foot traffic out there,” said McLeod.

He said they patrol all neighborhoods, including areas with poor lighting.

