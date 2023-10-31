North Dakota summer 2023 tourism numbers show continued growth

North Dakota summer 2023 tourism numbers show continued growth(North Dakota Department of Transportation)
By Justin Gick
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Tourism has released its preliminary numbers for the 2023 summer season.

Sara Otte Coleman, director of the Tourism and Marketing Division for the North Dakota Department of Commerce, says the preliminary numbers for the summer look really good.

She says through August, total travel spending for North Dakota was up over 9.4 percent from 2019, whereas the U.S. was only up 3.3 percent during that time frame.

Coleman says the state’s hotel demand was up over 4.3 percent while nationally hotel demand is down by 2 percent.

“Our occupancy rate outperformed the nation and the region in July, August, and September. For Q3, our occupancy was up 7.2 percent over last year as well. That was over $409.8 million in hotel sales, hotel revenue which was 18.8 percent above 2022,” said Coleman.

Coleman says our arrivals were up 10.5 percent, which is over 6.79 trips a sample that tourism was able to measure. She says people from Colorado were the most likely to stay overnight, which is a first for the state.

