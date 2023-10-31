North Dakota second-worst state for carbon monoxide poisoning incidents

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As we head into winter, carbon monoxide poisoning remains a concern. State Fire Marshal Doug Nelson said North Dakota is in the top five states for carbon monoxide poisoning accidents.

Carbon monoxide is a clear, odorless gas, and in high enough amounts, it can kill you. Nelson said usually more poisoning cases happen as we enter winter because this is the time of year when people are using furnaces and generators and warming up their cars in garages.

“Carbon monoxide can be dangerous at many different levels, it’s not just if you have an extreme case or some sort of leak. It can be dangerous even in small amounts and can have harmful health effects even at very small amounts for longer-term exposures,” Nelson said.

Most people know you shouldn’t sit in your running car in a closed garage, but Nelson said warming it up in or near your garage, and carbon monoxide emissions near openings to homes, can lead to poisoning cases as well. He recommends making sure you have carbon monoxide detectors installed in your home and testing them once a month.

Deputy Fire Marshal Adam Miller said small amounts of carbon monoxide can be normal, but higher amounts are concerning.

“There’s CO just floating around. There’s going to be a little bit, that’s not a big concern, just a small amount, but anything over 35 parts-per-million, you’ll usually have alarms going off,” Miller said.

The CDC says symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are similar to flu symptoms. If you think you’re experiencing carbon monoxide poisoning, Miller said you should get fresh air and call the fire department, and also 911 if needed.

The CDC says to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning, you shouldn’t use gas ranges for heating your home or use generators in enclosed spaces.

