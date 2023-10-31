NDHFA awards critical funds to support homeless initiatives around the state

ND State Capitol
ND State Capitol(KFYR)
By Justin Gick
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s homeless may not be camping on the streets as they do in large cities but that doesn’t mean they aren’t there.

Jennifer Henderson, director of planning and housing with the North Dakota Housing and Finance Agency, says the numbers of homeless people here are vastly undercounted. To answer that need, the NDHFA has distributed critical funds to support a variety of homelessness initiatives in the state.

The money to fund them comes from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, for $486,000. That money can be used to bolster emergency shelters, homeless prevention or rapid re-housing for people in emergency situations.

Another is the North Dakota Homeless Grant, for which the legislature appropriates funds.

“Both grants do run in separate applications because the federal program is just slightly different with a little bit more regulations to it. We received 24 applications, but since our funding was for $486,000, we were only able to fund nine of those applications. We received 24 applications for the North Dakota Homeless Grant and we were able to fund 22 organizations,” said Henderson.

Henderson says that many North Dakotans are one car payment away from homelessness.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Schuck of Bismarck with his South Dakota state record-breaking walleye.
SD state record walleye caught near Mobridge
Charlie Jeske
Bismarck Event Center director fired
Ina Kenoyer, 47
Minot Police arrest woman on charge she fatally poisoned boyfriend
Former North Dakota State Senator, 79-year-old Raymond Holmberg has been indicted on two...
Former ND state senator indicted on federal child pornography charges
ND GOP Executive Director resigns after less than two weeks on job
UPDATE: ND GOP executive director resigns after less than two weeks on job

Latest News

Grand Forks snow plow
NDDOT brings back Name-A-Plow contest for third year
The Department of the Treasury's seal outside the Treasury Department building in Washington.
U.S. Treasury to borrow $776 billion in final quarter of 2023
Elison treats visitors on Halloween
Elison treats visitors on Halloween
Minot Police
Police report little extra disturbance on Halloween