NDDOT brings back Name-A-Plow contest for third year

Grand Forks snow plow
Grand Forks snow plow(City of Grand Forks)
By Justin Gick
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you have ever thought about wanting to name a snowplow in North Dakota, now is your chance. The North Dakota Department of Transportation has announced the return of its Name-A-Plow contest.

Jordyn Schaefbauer, public information specialist with NDDOT says the contest began three years ago as a fun way to get the public involved in winter weather education and to promote safety. She says sharing the road with snowplows and being mindful in the winter is key.

“The snowplows are out there to make sure that the road is safe for you to drive on, and also sometimes it can be a little difficult to see and we don’t want people hitting our plows. Again, make sure you’re looking at the ND Roads app to see what the weather conditions are and just be mindful and respectful of that,” said Schaefbauer.

Schaefbauer says the submission for the names must be appropriate and be 15 characters or fewer.

She adds that the winners of the contest will have their snowplow name appear on the side of a snowplow; plus they’ll get to meet the driver, and have their photo taken with the plow.

The contest is open until November 20th.

For more information on the contest, you can head over to the NDDOT website by clicking here.

