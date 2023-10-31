ND GOP Executive Director resigns after less than two weeks on job

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – David Roetman resigned as Executive Director of the North Dakota Republican Party, 10 days after taking the job, a spokesperson for the party confirmed with Your News Leader.

In a news release from the party, Roetman said “I believe the best path forward for the NDGOP is for me to take a different path. I wish them all the best.”

A specific reason for Roetman’s resignation was not made public, but his departure comes following a recent news report over posts Roetman had made on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

Roetman was hired to replace Samantha Holly, who resigned last month, citing an inability to carry out the job she was hired for.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.