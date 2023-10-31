More men in North Dakota getting screened for osteoporosis

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Osteoporosis is most common in women, but what a lot of people don’t know is that men can get it too.

Dr. Luke Roller, a radiologist at CHI St. Alexius, said they’ve been diagnosing more men recently in North Dakota. He said a lot of people don’t realize they have osteoporosis, or the loss of bone density, until after they’ve already fractured a bone. However, Dr. Roller said CHI has been seeing more patients coming in for osteoporosis screenings because of automated programs that can recommend who should get screened based on their logged data.

“Because of the automation of that process, we’re getting more patients screened than we were before, and that includes men,” Dr. Roller said.

Dr. Roller said even the medication you take can affect your chances of developing osteoporosis.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.