Minot mayor challenges West Fargo mayor over NDHSAA football semifinal game

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Mayor Tom Ross is feeling confident about the Minot High Magicians football team.

Ross challenged West Fargo Mayor Bernie Dardis to a bet ahead of Minot High’s Friday night playoff football game at West Fargo Sheyenne.

“The Minot High Magician football team IS FOR REAL! [sic] So much so I am willing to put my award-winning pickles on the line,” Ross told Your News Leader.

Ross is now awaiting a response from the West Fargo mayor, who was elected in 2018.

“Don’t leave me hanging Mr. Mayor...how confident are you going to be? What’s your wager?” said Ross.

Ross added that he is willing to hand deliver his “award-winning” pickles, a recipe named champion in the “Spicy” division at the 2023 Minot Farmers Market “Picklicious” Contest.

The winner of Friday night’s game will play Shanley or Fargo Davies in Dakota Bowl XXXI.

