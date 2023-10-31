Local GM dealership praises tentative United Auto Workers deal with big 3 auto makers

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A nearly six-week-long strike between the United Auto Workers and the big three auto makers may be coming to an end with reports of a tentative deal.

For local dealerships, the end of the strike would reduce the threat of a parts shortage. Williston Auto General Manager Drew Balogh says he was excited to hear the news Monday.

“The big three were very profitable and to share that with some of the employees I think is a good thing. I believe everyone should make good money,” said Balogh.

His parts department ordered several items ahead of time to avoid any issues due to plant closures. He says the strike was just another challenge that everyone had to overcome.

“We’ve been through so much with the pandemic over two and a half years ago and the chip shortage, so it will be nice to be able to have a full lot again and be able to service our consumers,” said Balogh.

The agreements made with GM, Ford, and Jeep maker Stellantis still need to be ratified by union members.

