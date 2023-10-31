How high winds significantly decrease your fuel economy and create for treacherous travel

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wind gusts of 40 to 60 miles per hour Monday blew a lot of snow around and reduced visibility. Not only did it make travel difficult, but those gusts can also hamper your gas mileage.

If you’ve ever biked on a windy day, you know that extra effort is required. This is the same case for your vehicle.

“Crosswinds, headwinds, both will reduce the fuel economy of your vehicle. And, in large part, it will depend on how big that vehicle is, how heavy it is. Smaller sports vehicles will be able to cut through the wind a little bit better, but larger, three-quarter-ton trucks or semi-trucks will really increase the drag coefficient on that vehicle, and fuel economy will drop quickly,” said Gene LaDoucer, regional director of public affairs for AAA - The Auto Club Group.

On average, for every 10 mph of headwind or crosswind, fuel efficiency is reduced by as much as 13%. So Monday’s winds might have cut your fuel economy by a third to a half or more.

But if the wind is behind you, it can push you to a higher fuel economy.

“I’ve seen estimates that you could almost double your fuel economy with a good, stiff wind behind you,” said LaDoucer.

And staying below the speed limit will pay off on a windy day.

“If you slow down going into a stiff wind, it will help you fuel economy. It won’t return it to normal, probably,” said LaDoucer.

Bursts of stronger gusts can pose safety risks on roads, and can even topple semis.

“Particularly if you’re coming out from a row of trees or a bridge embankment, something like that, and the wind catches the side of your vehicle and pushes you over. So it’s critical that you maintain both hands on the steering wheel, put that cell phone down, and concentrate on driving. Particularly in areas where it might be a little bit icy because, of course, that ice is going to make the problem that much worse and could blow you right off the road if you’re not ready for that,” said LaDoucer.

As temperatures drop, the air becomes more dense, which also increases drag and can lower your fuel economy.

