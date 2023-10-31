Elison treats visitors on Halloween

Elison treats visitors on Halloween(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Residents at Elison’s Assisted Living of Minot showered kids and adults with treats this afternoon.

They’ve made it an annual tradition for family members of residents and staff to trick or treat.

One of the certified medication aids, Denae Horning, who dressed up as a whoopee cushion, said events like these make people smile.

“Just hanging out with them, and then just being there for them because they can’t get out necessarily, especially with the weather. I try to make it as fun as I can, so they can enjoy just as much as I do,” said Horning.

Elison held it in their community room, so it’s more contained for kids.

