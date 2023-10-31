Doug Burgum files for South Carolina GOP primary

Doug Burgum's presidential campaign
Doug Burgum's presidential campaign(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (KMOT/KFYR) – Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, is among several presidential hopefuls who have registered for the “First in the South” South Carolina Primary.

The party announced Burgum’s filing on social media Monday.

According to the party, Burgum joins a crowded field of Republican candidates on the primary ballot, including former South Carolina Governor and former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, as well as South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.

Others include former President Donald Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., businessmen Vivek Ramaswamy and Ryan Binkley, and Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

South Carolina is considered one of the crucial “early voting” primary states, along with Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.

Burgum has already filed for the New Hampshire state primary and the Nevada GOP party caucus and has campaigned heavily in Iowa and New Hampshire since he launched his campaign.

