Cold temperatures not enough to ruin Halloween in Williston

Workers at All Seasons Sport About dressed up for Halloween
Workers at All Seasons Sport About dressed up for Halloween(Michael Smith | KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Halloween was a lot colder than usual this year, but it wasn’t enough to deter trick-or-treaters in Williston from going out Tuesday.

Hundreds of costumed families braved below-freezing temperatures for the annual “Trail of Treats” on Main Street. More than 40 businesses and groups handed out candy and other goodies during the event.

Many children said they were excited to be out, but still bundled up for the occasion.

“[My plan is to] mostly keep people safe, have some fun and go trick-or-treating,” said one Williston boy, dressed as Spider-Man.

Caption

“We wanted something to do and we thought (our costumes) were really cute,” said Paisley Wyman and Ellie Hering, dressed up as Mike and Sully from Disney’s Monster’s Inc.

People we spoke to either had several layers underneath their costumes or wore a jacket over them.

There was a variety of costumes on the streets, some popular ones seemed to be Mario and Luigi, Harry Potter and Pokémon.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Schuck of Bismarck with his South Dakota state record-breaking walleye.
SD state record walleye caught near Mobridge
Charlie Jeske
Bismarck Event Center director fired
Ina Kenoyer, 47
Minot Police arrest woman on charge she fatally poisoned boyfriend
Former North Dakota State Senator, 79-year-old Raymond Holmberg has been indicted on two...
Former ND state senator indicted on federal child pornography charges
ND GOP Executive Director resigns after less than two weeks on job
UPDATE: ND GOP executive director resigns after less than two weeks on job

Latest News

A Williston boy dressed as Harry Potter
Cold temperatures not enough to ruin Halloween in Williston
Dakota Access Pipeline
Public meetings for DAPL easement to be held Wednesday and Thursday
Prosecutors: Minot woman poisoned boyfriend with antifreeze for inheritance
Prosecutors: Minot woman poisoned boyfriend with antifreeze for inheritance
Minot mayor challenges West Fargo mayor over NDHSAA football semifinal game
Minot mayor challenges West Fargo mayor over NDHSAA football semifinal game
First News at Noon
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 10/31/2023