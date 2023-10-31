Cold temperatures not enough to ruin Halloween in Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Halloween was a lot colder than usual this year, but it wasn’t enough to deter trick-or-treaters in Williston from going out Tuesday.

Hundreds of costumed families braved below-freezing temperatures for the annual “Trail of Treats” on Main Street. More than 40 businesses and groups handed out candy and other goodies during the event.

Many children said they were excited to be out, but still bundled up for the occasion.

“[My plan is to] mostly keep people safe, have some fun and go trick-or-treating,” said one Williston boy, dressed as Spider-Man.

Autoplay Caption

“We wanted something to do and we thought (our costumes) were really cute,” said Paisley Wyman and Ellie Hering, dressed up as Mike and Sully from Disney’s Monster’s Inc.

People we spoke to either had several layers underneath their costumes or wore a jacket over them.

There was a variety of costumes on the streets, some popular ones seemed to be Mario and Luigi, Harry Potter and Pokémon.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.