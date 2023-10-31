Cleanup, monitoring continues following old Glendive hotel fire

The Jordan Inn and the old Rose Theater are complete losses.
By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDIVE, M.T. (KUMV) - A fire in Glendive last week was contained, but crews are still monitoring the area for flare-ups.

On Oct. 24, the Glendive Fire Department responded to a report that the Jordan Inn was on fire. The more than 50,000 square foot building has been abandoned since 2013.

“The Jordan didn’t have a sprinkler system or anything like that for fire suppression. It didn’t have any fire walls or doors or anything like that to help contain the flames from spreading,” said Todd Opp, Glendive Fire Department manager.

Crews from West Glendive, Terry, Miles City, Custer County, Sidney and Savage were quickly called in to support, limiting the damage. Opp says the Jordan Inn and the old Rose Theater, which housed a restaurant, are complete losses, but no one was injured.

“We couldn’t have contained it to the area we did without the assistance we got from the other departments,” said Opp.

Crews battled the flames for several days, with a majority able to leave Friday Oct. 27. Opp says parts of Merrill Avenue are still closed as the Glendive Fire Department continues to monitor the area.

“We still do periodic checks out there to make sure nothing has flared up and is causing any threats... At this point because it is still a risk with that being in the potential collapse zone, Merrill Avenue is still blocked off,” said Opp.

Opp says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

