Being both a National Guard member and a nursing student

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Peyton Grunefelder, Kristen Hall and Skylar Fast all have something in common: they attend North Dakota State University to study nursing while also working for the North Dakota National Guard.

Specialist and combat medic Grunefelder said his mom is a nurse, which inspired him to join the field as well. He said before joining the National Guard, he’d never have been able to do an interview for TV, but since joining the military and working as a medic, he’s learned invaluable leadership skills that have transferred to his nursing studies.

“Being able to roll with the punches. It’s always mayhem when you’re in the army, and being able to bounce back from those setbacks– I believe every enlisted member learns that well, that not everything goes according to plan,” Grunefelder said.

Grunefelder said being in the National Guard and nursing school has forced him to become better at time management, a sentiment that is also shared by Hall and Fast.

They are the only three students at NDSU’s nursing school who are also Guard members, and for a while, they were all part of the same bridging unit, the 957.

“I mean, the course load for nursing school is quite extensive and it’s hard to do, and piling on top of that part-time jobs, plus the military side every one weekend a month… it’s a lot to do,” said Sgt. Skylar Fast, a combat medic.

Another skill they’ve gained from the National Guard that has directly benefited them in nursing is prioritization.

“You know, in nursing, you’re always trying to prioritize what’s the greatest task to do. And sometimes at drill, that happens too, where they’re like, ‘Hey, we have to get this done,’ and then, ‘We have a few other things that are not as important, so we have to get the important things done first,’” said Specialist Hall.

All three students say they plan on pursuing full-time medical careers once they finish their National Guard contracts.

