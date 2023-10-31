An uptick in snow blower maintenance after the first snow storm

Precision Small Engine Repair Shop in Bismarck
Precision Small Engine Repair Shop in Bismarck
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some people and businesses are still feeling the effects of last year’s near-record snowfall.

Now Precision Small Engine Repair in Bismarck is buried in appointments after the first snowstorm.

“I take in 10 snowblowers, nine of them are from lack of maintenance. Most of the time that’s fuel-related issues because of improper storage. The fuel we have now doesn’t last very long. The heat of our summers takes its toll,” said Joe Dietrich, Precision Small Engine Services owner.

Fuel deteriorates in the heat more than in the cold, so lawnmowers may not have the same issues.

Dietrich and his son started taking these appointments at the beginning of October.

“This snow was two weeks earlier than it was last year, and coming off the heels of a winter like we had, that’s why we got so busy. I don’t know what to expect. Ten days are supposed to be fairly dry, but who knows? And it only takes one good shot that you wish you had your snow blower going,” said  Dietrich.

When the snow is gone in the spring there are a few things snow blower owners can do to ensure they will last.

“Put a good stabilizer in it, start it once a month. And then at the end of summer when winter blended fuel becomes available, take out what’s in the system, replace it with brand new fuel, and run it,” said Dietrich.

He’s been running this business for almost 30 years.

“There’s not many of us left and the reason is like those last three years of drought - if you would have been a fledgling company, you’d have struggled to make it through. Now, because like I said, we’re very weather-dependent. No rain and no snow means no work,” said  Dietrich.

He says because of this there are pros and cons of staying busy at the shop.

The 2022-2023 snow season ranked number two historically, as the worst in Bismarck.

