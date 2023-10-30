Yellow Bird exhibit now showing at the Interpretive Center

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - The Interpretive Center Art Gallery is currently featuring pieces from a renowned artist.

Monte Yellow Bird Sr., known in the art world as Black Pinto Horse, has pieces that will be on display for another six to eight months at the center.

Zane Baker, a tour guide, said the curator at the museum wanted to feature his work not only because the artist grew up in White Shield, but also because of the magnitude of his art.

During the initial showing, Baker said Yellow Bird mentioned using a plethora of symbolism.

“A lot of the pictures that you see may have the same symbolism of the horses, the circles, of the colors, of the men, of the women— but they’re all specially designed, specially pieced together, from his viewpoint to tell a different story,” said Baker.

Yellow Bird talks more in-depth about his process in Episode 4 of the “3 Tribes Podcast.”

His work can also be seen outside at MHA headquarters.

