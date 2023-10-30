Yellow Bird exhibit now showing at the Interpretive Center

Black Pinto Horse exhibit
Black Pinto Horse exhibit(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - The Interpretive Center Art Gallery is currently featuring pieces from a renowned artist.

Monte Yellow Bird Sr., known in the art world as Black Pinto Horse, has pieces that will be on display for another six to eight months at the center.

Zane Baker, a tour guide, said the curator at the museum wanted to feature his work not only because the artist grew up in White Shield, but also because of the magnitude of his art.

During the initial showing, Baker said Yellow Bird mentioned using a plethora of symbolism.

“A lot of the pictures that you see may have the same symbolism of the horses, the circles, of the colors, of the men, of the women— but they’re all specially designed, specially pieced together, from his viewpoint to tell a different story,” said Baker.

Yellow Bird talks more in-depth about his process in Episode 4 of the “3 Tribes Podcast.”

His work can also be seen outside at MHA headquarters.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Jeske
Bismarck Event Center director fired
University of North Dakota
UND Police: Search for alleged gunman is underway in Grand Forks
Fatal crash generic
Man killed after hitting patch of ice on ND road identified, woman still fighting for her life
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Nick DeLuca
Former NDSU football player charged with aggravated assault

Latest News

State Auditor’s office finds North Dakota Soybean Council misused grant funds
State Auditor’s office finds North Dakota Soybean Council misused grant funds
With former Vice President Mike Pence dropping out of the 2024 presidential race over the...
Fmr. Vice President Pence drops out of presidential race, leaving more room for Doug Burgum
Bis-Man transit bus
Bis-Man Transit sees increased ridership following hazardous weather conditions
Minot Police arrest woman on charge she fatally poisoned boyfriend
Minot Police arrest woman on charge she fatally poisoned boyfriend
Governor Burgum announced that he has accepted the resignation of North Dakota Indian Affairs...
Executive Director of ND Indian Affairs Commission resigns