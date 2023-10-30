Woman pleas not guilty to shooting incident

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Sterling woman has pleaded not guilty to shooting someone and tampering with evidence.

Burleigh County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the hospital on a report of a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg, who told them 27-year-old Lucila Madrigal was the shooter.

Deputies found .22 caliber shell casings at the crime scene and in Madrigal’s truck.

They say Madrigal told them she didn’t mean to shoot the victim, but did have a firearm out with her finger on the trigger.

Madrigal also told deputies that she hid the gun under a nearby bridge.

