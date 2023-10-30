Woman pleas not guilty to shooting incident

Woman pleas not guilty to shooting incident
Woman pleas not guilty to shooting incident(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Sterling woman has pleaded not guilty to shooting someone and tampering with evidence.

Burleigh County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the hospital on a report of a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg, who told them 27-year-old Lucila Madrigal was the shooter.

Deputies found .22 caliber shell casings at the crime scene and in Madrigal’s truck.

They say Madrigal told them she didn’t mean to shoot the victim, but did have a firearm out with her finger on the trigger.

Madrigal also told deputies that she hid the gun under a nearby bridge.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Jeske
Bismarck Event Center director fired
University of North Dakota
UND Police: Search for alleged gunman is underway in Grand Forks
Fatal crash generic
Man killed after hitting patch of ice on ND road identified, woman still fighting for her life
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Nick DeLuca
Former NDSU football player charged with aggravated assault

Latest News

Aaron Schuck of Bismarck with his S.D. sate record-breaking Walleye.
SD state record walleye caught near Mobridge
Bismarck native Tim Turner wears his 12th man jersey and cheers for the Seattle Seahawks in his...
How a Bismarck man forever changed Seattle football
Former North Dakota State Senator, 79-year-old Raymond Holmberg has been indicted on two...
Former ND state senator indicted on federal child pornography charges
Future Coyotes Pre-K Learning Center
Future Coyotes: A look at the Williston Basin School District’s new preschool