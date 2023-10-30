Virgil Hill: the 48th recipient of the Rough Rider Award

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Until today, only 47 people have been presented with the Rough Rider Award. It’s North Dakota’s commendation for its citizens.

Virgil Hill is number 48 and the award ceremony is at the Bismarck Events Center. It’s an honor he will have forever.

“I never really thought about it like that until you just said that. I was just excited to get the award. I haven’t really thought about everything else. I am proud to be a North Dakotan. I’m always going to be. Even though I live in Southern California, I’m always going to be a North Dakotan. I’m proud of where I come from and my upbringing and stuff like that,” said Hill.

34 years and 6 days ago was the loudest I’ve ever heard the Civic Center. Hill knocked James Kinchen through the ropes in the first round.

“Coming out and walking down to the ring, they’d start yelling. I couldn’t even hear my trainers in the corner giving me instructions on what to do. The enthusiasm was just phenomenal. I hated to have to put the show on the road but at one point we had to start going overseas because they wouldn’t come fight me here,” said Hill.

Hill won 5 world titles and defended them 20 times. His pro record is 50 and 7. He fought 27 as a pro in North Dakota with 16 at the Civic Center. Hill is in both the National and International Boxing Hall of Fame.

“The Teddy Roosevelt Award means a lot, means way more than to me than the Hall of Fame and stuff like that because it’s North Dakota! And that to me is way more important than any of the other awards and stuff like that I ever received,” said Hill.

Hill turns 60 in January. He’s still training boxers, plus he and his wife Denean are busy chasing six grandkids, with number seven on the way.

