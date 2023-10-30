University police issue statement regarding UND firearm incident

University of North Dakota
University of North Dakota(UND Police)
By Reed Gregory
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Many University of North Dakota students received an early morning jolt Sunday, when a campus-wide emergency alert warned of an individual brandishing a firearm and making threats on campus.

The incident unfolded around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning at a private residence adjacent to the UND campus. Witnesses reported a male with a gun inside the residence and called the police, who were able to escort him out. The male allegedly brandished a handgun, waved it around, and pointed it at others outside the residence.

A then federally mandated alert was issued to the campus community around 2:15 a.m.

Madalyn Archibald, a student at the university, described her reaction upon receiving the alert.

“We got this text message from the campus, that there was an incident at one of the fraternities and someone had pulled out a gun,” Archibald said.

The emergency message included a description of the suspect and advised students not to approach the individual. Archibald and others followed the guidance by locking doors and closing shades, expressing concern over the situation.

The University Police Department later issued a statement confirming that during their investigation, they recovered a replica pistol, which they believe is what the suspect was brandishing.

The initial police description of the suspect indicated that he was between 5′8″ and 6′ feet tall, wearing a purple top with a camouflage vest, jeans, and black shoes. It remains unclear if the suspect has any affiliation with UND.

Police are continuing to seek information about the suspect and the incident, and do not believe there is an ongoing imminent threat to the campus community and the people of Grand Forks.

Valley News Live will bring updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Jeske
Bismarck Event Center director fired
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Fatal crash generic
Man dies after hitting patch of ice on ND road, woman is now fighting for her life
University of North Dakota
UND Police: Search for alleged gunman is underway in Grand Forks
Three plead guilty to cocaine dealing
Three plead guilty to cocaine dealing

Latest News

First News at Five SUNDAY
First News at Five (Evening Report) SUNDAY - Sports 10/29/23
First News at Five SUNDAY
First News at Five (Evening Report) SUNDAY - Weather 10/29/23
First News at Five SUNDAY
Deer hunters can participate in the Chronic Wasting Disease surveillance program this fall
First News at Five SUNDAY
Halloween Town takes over Buckstop Junction this weekend despite snow