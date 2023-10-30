University police issue statement regarding UND firearm incident

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Many University of North Dakota students received an early morning jolt Sunday, when a campus-wide emergency alert warned of an individual brandishing a firearm and making threats on campus.

The incident unfolded around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning at a private residence adjacent to the UND campus. Witnesses reported a male with a gun inside the residence and called the police, who were able to escort him out. The male allegedly brandished a handgun, waved it around, and pointed it at others outside the residence.

A then federally mandated alert was issued to the campus community around 2:15 a.m.

Madalyn Archibald, a student at the university, described her reaction upon receiving the alert.

“We got this text message from the campus, that there was an incident at one of the fraternities and someone had pulled out a gun,” Archibald said.

The emergency message included a description of the suspect and advised students not to approach the individual. Archibald and others followed the guidance by locking doors and closing shades, expressing concern over the situation.

The University Police Department later issued a statement confirming that during their investigation, they recovered a replica pistol, which they believe is what the suspect was brandishing.

The initial police description of the suspect indicated that he was between 5′8″ and 6′ feet tall, wearing a purple top with a camouflage vest, jeans, and black shoes. It remains unclear if the suspect has any affiliation with UND.

Police are continuing to seek information about the suspect and the incident, and do not believe there is an ongoing imminent threat to the campus community and the people of Grand Forks.

Valley News Live will bring updates as they become available.

