State Auditor’s office finds North Dakota Soybean Council misused grant funds(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The State Auditor says the North Dakota Soybean Council misused grant funds to pay for a lobbyist.

The Soybean Council provided a grant of up to $85,000 to the North Dakota Soybean Growers Association, and an unspecified amount was used to pay a lobbyist to testify in favor of two bills in the legislature.

Using grant funds to pay for lobbying is a violation of both the terms of the grant agreement.

