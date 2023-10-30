Solar energy during the winter

Solar panels
Solar panels(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW TOWN, N.D (KMOT) - You may have wondered how solar panels fare during shorter days and snowy and icy winters.

The solar farm next to the MHA Interpretive Center in New Town is tilted and facing the sun.

Delphine Baker, director of the center, said that with the way it’s designed, they don’t have to scrape or brush anything off.

She said the center is on the grid, so it doesn’t run only on solar energy.

However, she says they have a cooperative agreement with the electric company to contribute megawatts of solar energy to the rest of the grid.

“That goes into our bill and lowers our bill, and most of our bill for three quarters of the year is zero,” said Baker.

She said she is able to see how much energy the panels collect from the sun and that translates into credits.

They installed the panels about two and a half years ago, and she said it’s been paying itself off.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Jeske
Bismarck Event Center director fired
University of North Dakota
UND Police: Search for alleged gunman is underway in Grand Forks
Fatal crash generic
Man killed after hitting patch of ice on ND road identified, woman still fighting for her life
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Mother gives birth on I-29 outside of Fargo
Woman gives birth on the side of I-29, baby doing well

Latest News

First News at Five
FAFSA application to open in December with new changes
Cienna Clemens, a senior on the Velva/Drake-Anamoose softball team, signed to play college...
Velva senior signs to play softball at Jamestown
Peyton Grunefelder and Kristen Hall during a Guard drill
Being both a National Guard member and a nursing student
North Dakota summer 2023 tourism numbers show continued growth
North Dakota summer 2023 tourism numbers show continued growth