Solar energy during the winter

NEW TOWN, N.D (KMOT) - You may have wondered how solar panels fare during shorter days and snowy and icy winters.

The solar farm next to the MHA Interpretive Center in New Town is tilted and facing the sun.

Delphine Baker, director of the center, said that with the way it’s designed, they don’t have to scrape or brush anything off.

She said the center is on the grid, so it doesn’t run only on solar energy.

However, she says they have a cooperative agreement with the electric company to contribute megawatts of solar energy to the rest of the grid.

“That goes into our bill and lowers our bill, and most of our bill for three quarters of the year is zero,” said Baker.

She said she is able to see how much energy the panels collect from the sun and that translates into credits.

They installed the panels about two and a half years ago, and she said it’s been paying itself off.

