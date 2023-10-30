Security provided for DAPL environmental impacts public meetings

Dakota Access Pipeline
Dakota Access Pipeline(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers is providing extra security for public meetings regarding an Environmental Impact State about the Dakota Access Pipeline.

That’s according to a spokesperson at the Bismarck Radisson Hotel, where the meetings will take place this Wednesday and Thursday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Three years ago, a federal judge ordered an environmental review and revoked the permit that allowed the pipeline to cross the Missouri River upstream from the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s reservation.

The review is to help determine if the federal government should reissue a permit for the pipeline, which has been in operation since 2017, even during the review period.

The Corp released a draft of the impact statement last month. It included five alternative routes, which range from leaving things as they are to rerouting the pipeline or denying an easement altogether.

Previous Coverage:

